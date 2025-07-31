Four advocates sworn in as Additional Judges of Telangana HC

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) Advocates Gouse Meera Mohiuddin, Chalapathi Rao Suddala, Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy and Gadi Praveen Kumar were sworn in as Additional Judges of Telangana High Court on Thursday.

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office to the four newly-appointed Additional Judges at a ceremony in the High Court.

The appointment of the four additional judges was made by the President on July 28.

Additional Judges are appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or as they are popularly called 'permanent judges'. PTI SJR SJR KH