Four AFMS officers clinch 32 medals at World Medical and Health Games in France

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Four officers of the Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) have brought laurels to India by clinching a record 32 medals at a prestigious global sports event for health professionals in France, officials said on Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel Sanjeev Malik, Major Anish George, Captain Stephen Sebastian and Captain Dania James "made history by winning 19 gold medals, nine silver medals and four bronze medals" at the 43rd World Medical and Health Games held in Saint-Tropez.

Lieutenant Colonel Malik won five gold medals in 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, cross country and 4x100m relay, in the above 35 years (male) category, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Major George bagged four gold, six silver and two bronze medals in various events in the under 35 years (male) category, while Captain Sebastian brought home six gold.

Captain James clinched four gold, three silver and two bronze medals in 100m, 200m, 4x100 relay, javelin, discus throw, shot put, badminton singles, badminton doubles and powerlifting in the under 35 years (female) category, the ministry said.

DGAFMS Lieutenant General Daljit Singh has congratulated the officers for the spectacular performances and bringing laurels to the country.

The World Medical and Health Games, often regarded as the 'Olympic Games for Health Professionals', has evolved into the most prestigious global sporting event within the medical community, the statement said.

With a legacy dating back to 1978, the Games annually attract over 2,500 participants from more than 50 different nations, it said.