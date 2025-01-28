Four agri drone spraying centres set up in Kalaburagi, says Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Rural Development Panchayati Raj and IT & BT Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday that for the first time, four agriculture drone spraying centres have been set up in Kalaburagi district.

Taking to X, Kharge posted on Tuesday that these centres are established at the hobli level, in Revoor B, Udagi, Nalwar and Kamlapur.

A hobli is a group of villages in Karnataka that are administered together for tax and land purposes.

According to Kharge, 34 advanced machines, including 16 agriculture drones, 15 battery-operated three-wheelers and three generators, have been procured to support this initiative.

“The initiative aims to support small and marginal farmers by providing affordable drone services on a rental basis, helping manage pests and diseases, reduce crop losses, improve yields and promote precision farming through optimal use of pesticides and fertilizers,” he wrote on his official X handle.

Kharge said the initiative also addresses the critical issue of labour shortages in agriculture, minimises pesticide exposure for farmers and ensures better safety and efficiency.

“Farmers can easily access these services through online platforms or QR codes,” he added.

The minister said eventually the initiative will be expanded to all 32 hoblis in Kalaburagi district, bringing cutting-edge agricultural technology directly to farmers’ doorsteps. PTI JR ROH