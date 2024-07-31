Four Amrit Bharat trains currently operating: Railway minister

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Railways is currently operating four non-AC Amrit Bharat trains equipped with advanced features, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar's question whether the government was introducing 165 new Amrit Bharat trains from July, Vaishnaw said the Railways has introduced Amrit Bharat services, which have modern state-of-the-art technology and are equipped with advanced features like semi-permanent couplers for jerk free travel, horizontal sliding windows, foldable snack table and bottle holders, mobile holders etc. Kumar wanted to know if the government is aware that thousands of patients from East and West Champaran, the border districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh travel to Gorakhpur Medical College, PGI Lucknow and Delhi AIIMS for treatment and "whether the government proposes to introduce Amrit Bharat train from New Delhi to Muzaffarpur via Lucknow-Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj-Bettiah".

The minister said Amrit Bharat services, which are fully non-AC trains, and comprise 12 sleeper class coaches and 8 general class coaches, are providing high quality services to the passengers.

He said of the 4 Amrit Bharat services in operation, 15557/15558 Darbhanga-Anand Vihar (T) Amrit Bharat Express is running via SitamarhiRaxaul-Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur-Lucknow.

"Besides, introduction of train services, including Amrit Bharat Express services, is an ongoing process on Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, resource availability, etc," Vaishnaw said. PTI JP ZMN