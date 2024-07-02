Four animals dead in flooded Kaziranga National Park, 24 rescued

Guwahati, Jul 2 (PTI) Four hog deer drowned while 24 other animals were rescued from flood water following inundation of the Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday, an official said.

Forest department officials moved the rescued animals, mostly deer, to a dry and safe area.

Out of the total 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 167 have been inundated so far by the gushing flood waters, the official said.

Forest department employees including security personnel stay in camps inside the national park to conduct patrolling for the protection of flora and fauna.

Altogether eight camps have been vacated by the forest personnel so far in various divisions.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat district administration has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) restricting the speed of vehicular traffic on NH-37 (New NH-715) passing through the national park between 20 to 40 km/hour.

Experts point out that floods are essential for the preservation and rejuvenation of the ecosystem of the Park as the Brahmaputra river's overflowing water not only revitalises the grasslands but also flushes out the aquatic weeds and unwanted plants.

The excess water flow also adds mineral-rich alluvial soil essential for the growth of grass and shrubs essential for the feeding of the herbivores.

Kaziranga National Park, a world heritage site, is famous for the Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros. The landscape of Kaziranga is of sheer forest, tall elephant grass, rugged reeds, marshes & shallow pools. It was declared as a national park in 1974.