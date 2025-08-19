Four armed criminals arrested in J’khand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 19 (PTI) Four armed criminals were arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

They were picked up from Pokhrah under Sadar police station area on Monday night.

Two pistols, including one Australian-made, 50 live cartridges, four mobile phones, three motorcycles and Rs 22,000 cash were recovered from their possession, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Singh said the criminals belong to one Rahul Singh gang from Latehar district, who had provided them with the weapons.

The accused were identified as Sahzad Alam (30), Rohit Kumar (24), Farhan Qureshi (24) and Sahil Kumar (23).