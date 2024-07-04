Four armed personnel added to Jarange's security detail; drone issue being probed, says minister

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) The security of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been increased with the addition of four armed personnel, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai informed the Assembly on Thursday.Speaking about allegations of a drone being used for surveillance of the place where Jarange was residing in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, Desai said three teams have been formed by the local superintendent of police to probe the case.

The issue of drone surveillance was raised by Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday.

The Congress leader had said the activist's life may be in danger and asserted the government must provide security to him.

Desai, on Tuesday, had said the government will seek a report from the Jalna SP and take appropriate action.

"Jarange had been provided armed security earlier. If needed, the security will be upgraded," Desai had told the Assembly.

The issue came to the fore after villagers claimed they had seen a drone camera flying over the house of sarpanch Kaushalyabai Tarakh, where Jarange is staying. They had claimed it was the second spotting of such a drone in less than a week.

A video circulating on social media showed Jarange pointing at the purported drone.

Jarange can be heard asserting in the video that such tactics will not deter him in his struggle.

Antarwali Sarati has become the epicentre for protests for reservations for the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

Jarange, who suspended his indefinite fast last month, has been demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as “sage soyare” (blood relatives) of Maratha community members.

The activist has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits.

Kunbi, an agrarian group, is part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. PTI MR BNM