Four arrested after car hits pedestrian, its occupants obstruct police team

Gurugram, Nov 9 (PTI) Four persons were arrested after a speeding car struck a pedestrian, injuring him, and the occupants of the vehicle along with their associates allegedly obstructed a police team from doing its duty after the accident, officials said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 56 police station in connection with the incident that occurred at AIT Chowk on Friday afternoon, a police spokesperson said, adding two cars have been seized.

The police said a speeding car, driven by arrested accused Aryan, allegedly hit a pedestrian, injuring him. After getting information, a police team arrived at the site in an emergency response vehicle (ERV).

Aryan and his companions allegedly shouted at the police and threatened the ERV team. Soon, a large crowd gathered at the spot, they said.

The police spokesperson claimed that when the ERV team was taking the injured person to the hospital, Aryan and his companions blocked the way of the ERV vehicle near Central Plaza.

The four youths, after stepping out of two vehicles, pushed and assaulted the police team and obstructed officials from carrying out their duty, the spokesperson said.

They also tried to snatch a driving licence (DL) and a registration certificate (RC) from a police officer. Subsequently, the ERV with the injured person took a U-turn, and he was admitted to Anand Hospital in Sector 56, the police said.

On the complaint of the injured pedestrian, the FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the BNS on Friday and all four accused were arrested.

While Aryan is a native of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, the other three arrested are from Bhondsi in Gurugram -- Vipin, a resident of Krishna Kunj, Kamal from Damdama road, and Jeet alias Jitender of RBSM colony.

"We have also seized two cars from the possessions of the accused who will be produced in a city court," the police spokesperson said.