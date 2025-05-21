Four arrested after shootout in Ghaziabad; looted silver worth lakhs recovered

Ghaziabad, May 21 (PTI) Four suspected robbers were arrested and 4.5 kgs of stolen silver ornaments were recovered from them following an encounter with the police on Wednesday, police said.

The group had carried out an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Ghaziabad last month, they said.

The gunfight took place near Gate No. 2 of Tronica City, located in the Loni area, in the early hours of the day, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Ghaziabad police and SWAT unit intercepted the suspects, leading to an exchange of fire during which two of the robbers were injured, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the robbery took place on April 12 in Mangal Bazaar, Pooja Colony.

Around 3.30 pm that day, three masked men barged into a jewellery shop, held the shopkeeper and an employee at gunpoint and fled with six boxes containing silver and gold ornaments, he said.

Tiwari said the police received intelligence that the gang was planning to move the looted silver to neighbouring Baghpat district for sale. Early Wednesday, a team set up a roadblock near Tronica City based on this input.

"When a motorcycle without a number plate with three riders approached the checkpoint, police signaled them to stop. The suspects ignored the signal and attempted to flee. When cornered, they reportedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory action from the police,” he said.

“Two of the accused -- Amir (27) and Ritesh (26) -- were shot in the legs and later taken into custody. The third suspect, Deepak Pal (31), was caught a short distance away after trying to escape on foot," he said.

Another alleged accomplice, Sunil alias Kaloo (31), was arrested in a separate incident. One member of the gang, identified as Akash alias Baavla, is still on the run, the police said.

Three pistols, a motorcycle believed to be used in the crime, and multiple rounds of live and spent cartridges were recovered from them, they said.

The 4.5 kg of silver ornaments that they had looted was found in a backpack the suspects were carrying, they said.