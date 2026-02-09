Four arrested at BLR airport with hydroponic ganja valued over Rs 10 crore

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport have arrested four passengers in separate incidents for allegedly smuggling hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 10 crore, officials said on Monday.

In the first case, on February 9, Bengaluru Customs intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized 23.76 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 8.31 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage.

In the second case, on February 7, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was caught with 1.8 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 63 lakh, hidden in a false-bottom suitcase, officials said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

In another instance on February 6, a passenger arriving from Hong Kong was intercepted, and 5.05 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.76 crore was seized from checked-in baggage.

All the accused were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK