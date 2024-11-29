Four arrested by Thane cops; several chain snatching, mobile and phone thefts solved

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) The arrest of four persons in Thane district has solved at least 70 cases of chain snatching as well as phone and vehicle thefts, a police official said on Friday.

Looted items worth Rs 50.18 lakh have been recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amar Jadhav told reporters.

"The recovered items include 510 grams of gold, 24 mobile phones, six motorcycles and a car. We have been able to solve 40 cases of chain snatching, 24 cases of mobile phone theft and six cases of vehicle theft. These cases took place in Bhiwandi, Thane, Badlapur, Ambernath, Kalyan, and Shil-Diaghar areas," he said.

The official identified the four as Taufique Tejib Hussain (29), Mohammad Ali alias Kallicharan Zhaveri Ali (36), Abbas Sallu Jafri (27) and Suraj @ Chotya Manoj Salunke (19). PTI COR BNM