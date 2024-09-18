Four arrested for allegedly raising 'provocative slogan'

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Four people were arrested here on Wednesday on the charges of raising communal slogans during a Barawafaat procession and disrupting the peaceful atmosphere, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said, "On September 16, some individuals chanted provocative slogans with the intent to sow discord. The incident was captured on video and subsequently circulated online." Following an investigation, police registered a case against Parvez Siddiqui (25), Mansoor (26), Tauqeer (24), and Anwar (27), all residents of the Bijpur police station.

"The four accused were apprehended and presented before a court for further legal proceedings on Wednesday," said the SP.