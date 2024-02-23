Four arrested for assaulting man in Delhi's Hauz Qazi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly beating up a man with sticks and baseball bats and also opening fire in the air in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, police said on Friday.

A mobile phone video clip has also been surfaced on social media showing the attackers beat up Adnan Mirza (29) as he lay on the ground.

The incident took place at 2.33 am in a full public view. The accused also opened fire in the air to scare the people, police said.

A police officer said main accused Maunish Javed (23), is a close relative of Adnan.

"It has emerged that they were having quarrels over alleged use of derogatory language within the family," he said.

The officer said Khan was nabbed within five hours of the incident. The three other accused -- Ataur Rehman (23), Faizan (20) and Huzef (19) -- have also been arrested, he added.

The weapon of offence along with 37 rounds of ammunition have also been recovered. Police said a motorcycle and a car used in the offence have also been impounded. PTI ALK CK