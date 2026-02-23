Four arrested for 'assaulting' Uttarakhand education director

Dehradun, Feb 23 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested four people for allegedly assaulting Uttarakhand Director of Elementary Education Ajay Nautiyal and vandalising his office in Dehradun. The incident allegedly took place in the presence of BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau.

According to the police, the arrests were made based on eyewitness accounts and video footage of the incident that occurred on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lakshman Navani, Rakesh Thapliyal, Akshay Rana and Arvind Pundir, alias Kalli, who is a history-sheeter. All four are residents of the Raipur area.

The confrontation began when the Raipur MLA and his supporters visited Nautiyal's office to discuss naming a school after an elder from a family that had donated land for the institution.

The discussion escalated into an altercation, during which office furniture was damaged and Nautiyal was physically assaulted, the police said, adding that the director sustained injuries to his face and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Nautiya lodged a complaint against the MLA and his supporters at the Raipur police station. A separate case was also registered by the MLA's security guard against unidentified persons. PTI DPT AKY