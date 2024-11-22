Four arrested for attacking, robbing jeweller in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala): Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking and robbing the owner of a jewellery shop in Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district of gold, police said here.

The Thrissur East police took two persons from Kannur and two from Thrissur into custody in connection with the incident and later recorded their arrest on Friday morning.

Police have begun a detailed interrogation of the suspects.

According to police sources, a gang followed the scooter of Yusuf, the owner of Perinthalmanna M K Jewellers, and his brother Shanavas.

The gang intercepted the scooter, attacked the brothers, and sprayed pepper powder on them before fleeing with a bag containing 3.5 kg of gold that Yusuf was carrying.

The attack occurred around 9 pm on Thursday.

It is believed that five more persons were involved in the gang, and the attack took place just minutes before the victims reached home, sources added.