Four arrested for attempted encroachment of 'karbala' land in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Police have arrested four people for allegedly attempting to forcibly encroach upon 'karbala' land in Ranjitpur Chilbila area here, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, some people reached the site with JCB machines and allegedly tried to damage the place, triggering protests by local residents, Circle Officer (City) Prashant Raj said.

He said the police rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and seized the two JCB machines.

On a complaint filed by Muharram Committee president Haider Ali, a case was registered against the accused for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and attempting to disturb communal harmony, the officer said.

Following the registration of the case, police arrested Vijay Maurya, Vishal Maurya, Anoop Shrivastava, and Ankit Jaiswal on Tuesday evening, Raj said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.