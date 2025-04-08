Four arrested for brutally assaulting man during Holi in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Four people were arrested in connection with brutal assault on a man during Holi celebrations in Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused -- Anil (34), Rahul (24), Chandu Lal (58) and Ashok Kumar (58) -- were arrested after police conducted multiple raids in Jahangirpuri on Monday evening.

Four other accused -- Sunil, Deepak, Amit and a juvenile -- were arrested in connection with the case last week.

According to police, the case pertains to an assault on a man named Ajay Khatri (30) by a group of men following a verbal dispute on March 14.

Khatri, who was admitted to BJRM Hospital with serious injuries, told police that he was celebrating Holi at his home with a friend when an altercation broke out between him and his neighbour and a minor.

"About 15-20 minutes later, a group of men armed with knives, sticks and bricks assembled outside his residence. The group launched a violent attack on Khatri. Ashok Kumar allegedly threw a brick that struck Khatri on the head, knocking him unconscious. Despite this, other attackers continued to assault him with bricks and sticks, causing further injuries," a police statement said.

Police had registered an FIR for attempt to murder and launched an investigation. They conducted multiple raids and arrested the four accused on Monday evening.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the attack, police said.