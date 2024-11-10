Four arrested for brutally attacking youth in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), Nov 10 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a youth at Thenmala here, police said on Sunday.

A five-member gang attacked Nishad, a native of Edamon here, who visited his girlfriend's house on Thursday night, they said.

According to sources, Sujith, the first accused in the case, had a previous enmity with Nishad that led to the attack.

Nishad was allegedly stripped naked and tied to an electric pole and brutally beaten up, sources said.

The seriously injured youth has been admitted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital.

Sujith, Rajeev, Sibin and Arun, all natives of Edamon, were arrested on November 9 and will be produced before a magistrate on Sunday, the Thenmala police said, and added that one more accused is yet to be arrested.

An inquiry is underway, the police said. PTI ARM ARM KH