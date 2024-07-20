Four arrested for cheating man of Rs two crore

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 20 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs two crore through a call centre in Cambodia, police said on Saturday.

The accused, hailing from various districts of Kerala, had cheated the Thiruvananthapuram resident through online fraud.

A special investigation team of the city police here busted the gang involved in online fraud and nabbed the accused.

The accused swindled the money from the victim after befriending him on social media and by gaining his trust by advising him to invest in the share market, police said.

The accused were identified as Sadique (48), Shafeeq (37), Sadique (24) and Nandhu Krishna (21), hailing from Kozhikode, Idukki, Vadakara and Thrissur respectively.

Based on the complaint of the accused, the police launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident which revealed that the crime was planned outside the country and executed through a call centre in Cambodia, police said in a statement.

The probe revealed that the amount, stolen by the gang through online fraud, was being transferred through branches of various nationalised banks.

A detailed investigation revealed the role of the arrested persons and resulted in their subsequent arrest.

A court here remanded them later, police said, adding that a probe is still continuing to catch more accused in the case.

The special investigation team was led by city police Deputy Commissioner Nidhin Raj and Assistant Commissioner (cyber crime) C S Hari, the statement added. PTI LGK SS