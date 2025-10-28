Four arrested for illegal felling of trees in wildlife sanctuary in UP

Meerut, Oct 28 (PTI) A forest department team has arrested four members of a gang allegedly involved in illegal felling of khair trees in the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary area here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Lokesh, Aditya and Sittu, all residents of Amroha district, and Ali Hasan, a resident of Meerut, they said.

The arrests were made during a raid that was conducted after receiving information about illegal felling of khair trees in Arjun and Draupadi forest blocks of the Hastinapur range, the officials said.

Wood, saws, axes, shovels and ropes were recovered from the accused, who are members of a gang involved in illegal felling of khair trees in forests adjoining various districts, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vandana said illegal deforestation and hunting of wildlife are serious crimes and no one involved in such activities will be spared.

Forest Range Officer Khushboo Upadhyay said a case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and they have been sent to Meerut District Jail.

A special team has been formed to arrest the absconding accused and raids are being conducted, she said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV