Four arrested for kidnap, suicide of taxi driver in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (PTI) The police have arrested four people for their alleged involvement in abduction and suicide of a taxi driver whose body was found on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar last week.

The deceased was identified as Bidyadhar Sahoo (35) of Khurda district’s Aranga village. His body was found near Jujhagada village on Pitapalli-Baranga road under Chandaka police station limits on Saturday.

According to police, the accused persons along with some others had kidnapped Sahoo after he allegedly cheated them of lakhs of rupees on the promise of providing jobs. They demanded a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore from the wife of Sahoo.

Some others, including a woman, were allegedly involved in the job fraud case, the police said.

“Sahoo had allegedly taken educational certificates and some money from the accused persons in the promise of giving them jobs. On September 15, the accused persons forcefully took Sahoo to Jajpur and asked him to return their money and documents,” Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said here on Monday.

Subsequently, he allegedly died by suicide in the house in Jajpur on September 19, where he was held captive by the abductors.

The accused persons later disposed of his body and abandoned his taxi near Chandaka, he said.

The driver’s wife had lodged a missing person complaint at Badagada police station here on September 19. PTI BBM NN