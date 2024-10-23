Four arrested for kidnapping jeweller from Betul in MP

Betul, Oct 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday rescued from Nagpur a jeweller kidnapped from Betul in the state, and arrested four persons, an official said.

Advertisment

The abduction on Tuesday night was caught in a CCTV camera.

Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Nischal Jharia said Krishna Soni, a jeweller, was abducted from Durga Chowk area by four men who came in a white car around 9 PM on Tuesday.

They demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for releasing him, he said.

Advertisment

After his wife approached police, several teams were formed to probe the case.

Soni's wife arranged Rs 65,000 and transferred the amount to the bank accounts provided by the accused but they did not release her husband, the official said in a statement.

With the help of cyber police and CCTV footage, Betul police finally arrested the accused from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and rescued Soni, the SP said.

Advertisment

Manjed Khan (26), one of the accused, had worked with Soni in Nagpur in the jewellery-making business before the latter started his own business in Betul, the police official said.

Khan allegedly hatched the kidnapping plan with Jameer (30), Varun (20) and Prateek (26), he said, adding that all four accused are residents of Sister Colony under Ramnagar police station area of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. PTI ADU KRK