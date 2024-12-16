Four arrested for murder of man in hit-and-run incident in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 16 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in this district on the night of December 15.

Ambadi Suresh was struck by a white Swift car while standing on the side of the Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway in Ranni after getting out of another vehicle.

The car, travelling from Plachery to Ranni, hit Suresh before fleeing the scene.

Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Ranni and later transferred to another hospital in Kozhencherry due to the severity of his injuries, Suresh succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment.

The Ranni police, which registered a case and launched an investigation, arrested the four suspects--Aravind V Nair (30), Hari Sree Vijay (28), Ajo M Varghese (30), and Aksham (25)-- within hours.

Further investigations revealed that Suresh's death was linked to a clash between Mithun and Ajo near a beverages outlet in Ranni on Sunday.

Mobile phone records revealed the suspects were in Ernakulam, leading investigators to the location, where three of the accused were taken into custody.

Aksham was later arrested in Vadasserikara.

Aravind has a history of criminal activity and is reportedly involved in three previous cases, the police added. PTI TGB TGB ROH