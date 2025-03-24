Four arrested for murder of NTPC official

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Mar 24 (PTI) Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of an NTPC official in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

Kumar Gaurav (42), who was posted as deputy general manager (dispatch) at NTPC's Keredari coal mines project, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne gunmen near Fatah More in Katkamdag police station area on March 8.

The arrested persons were identified as Mintu Kumar Paswan alias Chota Chatri, Rahul Munda alias Chotka, Manoj Mali and Ajay Yadav, according to a police statement.

"They targeted and killed the DGM to spread terror in the coal mining area for extortion," Hazaribag Range DIG Sanjeev Kumar told reporters.

Mintu Kumar Paswan was the main shooter, while Ajay Yadav provided firearms to carry out the murder, he said.

The weapons used in the crime were also recovered, Kumar added.

"The investigation suggests that the criminals had a link with gangster Aman Sahu," he said.

Sahu was recently killed in a gunfight with the police. PTI SAN COR ACD