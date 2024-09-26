Four arrested for physical, sexual assault of minor in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly forcing a 17-year-old boy to lick their shoes and subjecting him to oral penetrative assault to show their dominance among their rival group in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Harish Bhatia, 38, Pankaj alias Maya, 37, Abhishek alias Aman, 25, and Aryan alias Mannu, 22, were arrested by a team of the Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan on Wednesday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said that of the arrested accused, three are facing previous criminal cases.

Earlier on September 4, the accused dragged and trampled the victim with the feet and forced him on gunpoint to lick their shoes in Jahangirpuri here.

It was also alleged that they committed oral penetrative sexual assault just to humiliate him and also captured videos from their phones and thereafter uploaded the videos as stories on social media to show their dominance on the opposite group, Kumar said.

The local police registered a case under relevant BNS sections and the POCSO Act at the Jahangirpuri police station and several teams, including the Crime Branch, was tasked to nab the accused.

During interrogation, all the accused disclosed that there is a rivalry between them and another group which is headed by Bhatia's cousin, police said.

Due to that rivalry, several cases of attempt to murder and physical assault have been registered between them, they said. PTI ALK AS AS