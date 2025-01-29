Four arrested for pre-Christmas vandalism in Assam school

Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) Four persons associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were arrested on Thursday for vandalising decorative items used for Christmas celebrations at a school and damaging festive articles in shops in Assam’s Nalbari district, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the accused allegedly entered St Mary’s School at Panigaon village within Belsor police station limits and burnt and damaged decorative items meant for Christmas celebrations.

"Miscreants who vandalised the school have been arrested. They entered the premises unlawfully," a senior official said.

He added that the accused vandalised outer decorations, lights, plant pots, and other articles as well as set some items on fire, resulting in loss of property, he added.

"A case has been registered at Belsor police station. Further investigation is going on. We are trying to identify some more people who were involved," the official said.

The arrested persons are VHP Nalbari district secretary Bhaskar Deka, parishad's district vice-president Manash Jyoti Patgiri and assistant secretary Biju Dutta, along with Bajrang Dal's district convenor Nayan Talukdar, he added.

They had raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans and warned the school authorities not to organise Christmas celebrations on the school premises on Thursday.

The accused also went to various shops selling Christmas goods in Nalbari town and set fire to some items near the Jain Mandir.

They also entered several shopping malls and business establishments selling Christmas items and burnt down the goods. PTI TR MNB