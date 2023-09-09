Four arrested for raping two teens in separate cases in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in separate incidents in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Balbir Singh, a resident of Mohar Garh village, was arrested on Saturday for the alleged abduction and rape of a teenage girl in Samba, a police officer said.

In another incident, three persons were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in a case of gang rape involving a teenager in Samba, the officer said.

The trio -- Suresh Kumar alias Babu, Karandeep Singh alias Bunty and Pankaj Targotra -- were arrested within 24 hours after they allegedly committed the crime, he added.

Balbir Singh and the trio arrested on Friday have been booked in two separate cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abduction and rape, besides relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. PTI TAS RPA