Four arrested for robbing Rs 30 lakh in Delhi's Pitampura

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery case in Pitampura, a police officer said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sanchit (22), Shival (24), Rustam (35) and Anil (42).

According to the officer, a joint team of Delhi Police arrested Sanchit and Shival from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, and Rustam and Anil from Sonipat in Haryana on Saturday.

He said Anil was found to be a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases on him.

According to police, the incident happened when the complainant, Krishan Gupta (59), and his servant Balvinder Singh was taking Rs 30 lakh on a scooter on March 25.

Near a private bank in Pitampura, two assailants attacked them with sticks, forcing Balvinder to flee. The robbers snatched the cash from Gupta and fled on a motorcycle.

"After an FIR was registered, police launched an investigation. They analysed CCTV footage to track the suspects' hideouts, and arrested the four men. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. A total of Rs 16.94 lakh and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from them," said the police officer.

A search is ongoing to recover the remaining amount, he added.