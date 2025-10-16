Four arrested for robbing trader of 11 kg silver after road rage in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 11 kilograms of silver from a trader after a road-rage incident in northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police have recovered 10 kg of the stolen metal and impounded two scooters used in the crime from the accused.

A case of theft was registered at New Usmanpur on October 11 after a trader alleged that around 11 kg of silver, kept in his scooter, was stolen following a road-rage incident, a police officer said.

He told police that while on his way home four people blocked his path, one of them brushed past his vehicle and picked a fight.

"During the fight, one of the accused fled with the silver. A team was formed and an investigation was launched. Through sustained technical and manual surveillance, four suspects -- Nilesh (55), Pankaj Mishra alias Chhotu (40), Pankaj Kumar Chara (44) and Vishal Garange (43) -- were arrested from different locations," the officer said.

The officer further said that preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused are habitual offenders with past involvements in several theft and gangster-related cases across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

While Nilesh, Pankaj Chara, and Vishal Garange hail from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Pankaj Mishra is a resident of Harsh Vihar in Delhi. The four, collectively, have been found involved in more than 25 criminal cases, including theft, forgery, and snatching, he added.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining stolen silver and identify any other associates linked to the gang, police said.