Four arrested for robbing VHP leader's house in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 8 (PTI) Police have arrested four people for allegedly robbing a VHP leader's house of cash and jewellery, officials said on Wednesday.

After the arrest, the police shaved the accused's heads and paraded them through the village, SP of Palwal, Varun Singla, said.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of Oct 6, when four masked robbers entered Vishva Hindu Parishad leader, Om Prakash's house in Dhaulagarh village and held the family hostage at gunpoint.

The accused stole some cash and jewellery, then fled on the victim's motorcycle and a scooter, the SP said.

Following this, Om Prakash filed a complaint and an FIR was registered. A team from the CIA was formed to investigate the case, and within hours, the four accused were arrested.

The accused were identified as Naveen, Sachin, Ravinder alias Ravi, and Dharmender alias Monu. During the investigation, the police found that Naveen is Om Prakash's neighbour and had hatched the conspiracy to rob his house, Singla said.

So far, police have recovered Rs 22 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, including a mangalsutra, two rings, a chain with a locket, a necklace, and nine earrings from their possession.

The accused have been taken on police remand, and further investigation is underway, Singla added.