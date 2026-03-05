Four arrested for stone-pelting after clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Four people have been arrested following a clash between two groups of the same community at a village here, police said on Thursday.

The confrontation, which involved alleged stone-pelting, broke out at Aminagar village on Wednesday evening over a minor dispute.

Circle Officer Yogendra Singh Nagar said the violence began after a quarrel between children led to a heated argument between two men, Jogendra and Sumit. The situation escalated as members of both sides joined the fray and allegedly pelted stones at each other.

A video of the incident, purportedly showing people throwing stones from their rooftops, surfaced on social media.

Following the violence, Titawi police registered a case and took four men into custody. The arrested people have been identified as Jogendra, Ankush, Sumit Kumar and Sono, the officer added. PTI COR CDN AKY