Four arrested for tying woman to tree, assaulting her in Karnataka's Udupi district

Udupi (Karnataka): Four persons have been arrested for allegedly tying a woman to a tree and assaulting her after accusing her of stealing fish, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on March 18 and the videos of the alleged assault went viral on social media, they said.

In the purported videos, a woman is seen slapping the victim while a crowd stands by. The victim was later tied to a tree and assaulted again. Despite the public humiliation, no one intervened to stop it, according to police sources.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K said the victim, a resident of Vijayanagara district, was accused by locals of stealing fish. The woman who allegedly assaulted her has been identified as Laxmi Bai. Along with her, three others -- Sunder, Shilpa, and another individual -- were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are analysing the videos to identify and arrest others involved.

Responding to queries from reporters, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K said an FIR has been registered.

She condemned the assault, stating that such acts are unacceptable both legally and morally. "Whether or not the woman committed any wrongdoing is under investigation, but assaulting someone publicly is inhuman. It is even more disturbing that bystanders laughed and failed to intervene," she remarked.

The SP has been directed to take strict action against the accused, and the authorities have assured that such incidents will not be tolerated.