Four arrested in arson case over minor dispute in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested four people involved in an arson case where a KTM Duke motorcycle worth Rs 2.5 lakh was set on fire using petrol in southwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Nikhil (27), Kunal (28), Akash Kumar (24), and Azad Chauhan (25), said a police officer.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 26, near the Delhi Milk Scheme booth in Sector-6, R K Puram area, he said.

According to police, the complainant Gautam Kunwar found his bike completely burned after someone poured petrol on it and ignited it. A cold drink bottle containing petrol and a matchbox were recovered from the spot.

An FIR was registered in the matter and investigation was launched, the officer said.

A police team reviewed CCTV footage and identified two suspects -- Nikhil and Azad -- based on the complainant's input, he said.

"The team tracked a car linked to the suspects and apprehended them near Munirka Metro Station, along with their associates Kunal and Akash," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

During interrogation, Nikhil confessed that the arson was motivated by a six-month-old dispute in which Gautam had physically assaulted him, the DCP said.

He orchestrated the plan with the help of his friends to exact revenge. Kunal, a habitual offender, and the other accused helped in the plan, the officer said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ