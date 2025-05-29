Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old muslim man in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and further action will follow based on information gathered from them.

He said that the government has taken the killing very seriously and that it will not rest unless it suppresses such communal activities and murders.

The home minister also said that government order has been issued with regard to forming anti-communal force with immediate effect.

"Four people have been arrested after the murder, and based on their statements we have got some serious information, using which further investigation and action will follow," Parameshwara said.

Stating that the government has taken the incident in Dakshina Kannada district very seriously, he said, "we will take merciless action irrespective of whoever it is, because if such things keep happening every time, we cannot sit quietly with our eyes shut. We will make the law stricter without any mercy." Speaking to reporters after meeting Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dineh Gundu Rao here, the home minister said, the region consisting Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and other places with communal activities will be considered as "sensitive", and merciless action will be taken against those involved in such activities.

"We will not rest unless we suppress such communal activities and murders ." Stating that the atmosphere got spoiled there, he further said, "If one side carries out murder, the other retaliates, such things repeat. If there is such a feeling of hate, how can the society survive, can anyone lead life? The government will not sit quietly as a mute spectator, we will stop it." The victim Abdul Rahiman and his 29 year-old co-worker Kalandar Shafi were unloading gravel when two motorcycle-borne youth made a murderous assault on them with a sword on Tuesday.

While Rahiman succumbed to his injuries, Shafi is undergoing treatment.

Rahiman's murder comes close on the heels of Suhas Shetty's killing on May 1 in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

Parameshwara also said, a government order has been issued regarding formation of an anti-communal force that was announced earlier to deal with such incidents, with immediate effect.

"How to structure it, who will head it, what powers should be given --working out all those things took time, and we have finally issued an order. We planned to disband the anti-naxal force, half of that anti-naxal force has been converted into anti-communal force, all the necessary powers and amenities required will be provided to them," he said.

"They will begin in three districts--Shivamogga, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada-- with more focus," he added.

To a question whether attempts are on to instigate communal feelings in Dakshina Kannada, the Home Minister said, instructions have been given to also hold peace and community meetings, along with maintaining the law and order.

"Situation cannot be allowed to deteriorate in Dakshina Kannada like this, it is a district with good people, educated and intelligent people, it is a district with a lot of potential for development, so there is a need to focus more on the district. We have to put an end to such incidents there, with a hope that such things will end. We will put an end to it," he added.

Responding to a question, the Home Minister called for restraint among public representatives.

"If they instigate, how can things be stopped? As public representatives, we too should try to bring peace," he added. PTI KSU ADB