Four arrested in connection with murder of money changer in Noida

Noida, Jun 14 (PTI) Four people were arrested here on Saturday in connection with the murder of a money changer, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mukul Sharma (25), Akash Upadhyay (24), Ajay Sharma (48) and Aryan Yadav (25).

Mukul is a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, while Akash is from Mahoba but has been living in Noida for some time.

According to Noida police, Mukul and Akash allegedly killed the money changer, Ompal Bhati, on June 11 in a plot hatched by Ajay, father of Mukul. Aryan is reportedly responsible for sheltering the two after they committed the crime.

Police have recovered two bags containing Indian and foreign currencies worth Rs 10.3 lakh and two pistols, empty and live cartridges, one motorcycle and two mobile phones.

Sharing details about the crime, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yamuna Prasad said Mukul and Akash first searched for a money changer who could easily agree to exchange foreign currency for Indian rupees.

During their search, they zeroed in on Bhati's shop in sector 18.

The two then called him to an accommodation, which they had rented recently, on the pretext that they needed Canadian currency equivalent to about Rs 7 lakh.

To convince Bhati, Akash withdrew about Rs 3 lakh from his bank account and kept it with him, the DCP said.

"As the shopkeeper reached the house, both the accused snatched the bag containing foreign currency from Ompal Bhati at gunpoint. But when Ompal objected and resisted, he was shot by the accused. Thereafter, both the accused fled from the spot," he added.

After committing the crime, both the accused contacted Ajay. He suggested them to go to Aryan's house in Delhi to avoid arrest, police said.