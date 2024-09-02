Four arrested in Nagaland for looting Meghalaya petrol pump

Shillong, Sep 2 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested in Nagaland, a week after they allegedly looted a petrol pump in Meghalaya, police said on Monday.

A joint police team of the two states nabbed the four persons, identified as Bokavi Zhimoni (25), Pashen Lam (32), Rokonngulie Keppu (18) and Tsalipi (26), from Nagaland on Sunday, Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district Superintendent of Police Jagpal S Dhanoa told PTI.

They were produced before a court in Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi district during the day and were remanded to five days in police custody, he said.

The accused had assaulted staffers of a petrol pump in Niangbyrnai village early on August 25 and decamped with Rs 4.24 lakh in cash along with three mobile phones, the SP added. PTI JOP ACD