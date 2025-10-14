Four arrested over murder of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar staff

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) Four persons were on Tuesday arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a laboratory attendant of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, police said.

Sudhanshu Khuntia was shot dead on Monday morning when he was on his way to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The prime accused, however, is still absconding and efforts are underway to nab him, Bhubaneswar ACP Tapas Chandra Pradhan said.

A prolonged land dispute is suspected to be the cause of the murder, Pradhan told reporters.

Khuntia was gunned down around 8 am on Monday near Ransinghpur area. Locals shifted him to the AIIMS, where doctors declared him dead, police had said.