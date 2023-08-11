Four arrested over religious conversion bid in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Four people, including a man and his daughter, were arrested in a village near the Indo-Nepal border here for allegedly luring Hindus to convert to Christianity, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made during a raid in Harkhapur village under the Murtiha police station area on Thursday, they said.

Information was received on Thursday that some people were planning to convert Hindus to Christianity by offering them money, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

Based on the information, Harkhapur village was raided and four people -- Samtu and his daughter Lalsa Devi, Mithai Lal and Jeevan Lal -- were arrested, he said.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections related to outraging religious feelings, criminal intimidation and rioting.

Earlier too, similar cases of religious conversion have been reported from villages near the Indo-Nepal border.

Last month, 18 people were arrested in two cases of illegal religious conversion in Nanpara and Murtiha Kotwali areas near the border. PTI COR SAB AS DIV DIV