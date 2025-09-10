Four arrested, weapons seized in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 9 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in connection with a robbery bid in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Ranjan Oraon (19), Manjit Kumar (22), Vikesh Kumar (19), and Chhotu Kumar (22), all from different villages under Chhatarpur police station limits.

Medininagar SP Reshma Rameshan told reporters, "Police have recovered a pistol, a revolver, two cartridges, a laptop, five mobile phones, a vehicle, and four walkie-talkies from them".

"They were allegedly planning to execute a robbery at a specific location within Chhatarpur police station area. Acting on a tip-off, police acted swiftly and nabbed them," they said. PTI RPS RPS MNB