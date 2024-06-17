Four arrested with 155 kg of ganja in J'khand's Simdega

Simdega, Jun 17 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested with 155 kg of ganja (marijuana) worth around Rs 20 lakh in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said.

Simdega Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh, while briefing media persons, said they got a tip-off that a huge consignment of ganja was being transported from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh.

"A team led by sub-divisional police officer Pawan Kumar was set up and it caught the vehicle carrying ganja during an intensive checking drive, on Sunday" he said. PTI COR SAN RG