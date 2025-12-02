Four arrested with drugs in J'khand's Gumla

Gumla, Dec 2 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were arrested after narcotics worth around Rs 4.50 lakh were seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that some people were travelling in a car with narcotics, the police stopped the vehicle near Bishunpur police station.

Suresh Prasad Yadav, SDPO, Gumla, said, "We have arrested four persons and seized 85 grams of brown sugar along with Rs 6,100 in cash from their possession." The estimated market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 4.5 lakh, he added.

The 25-year-old woman hails from Korba in Chhattisgarh, while the other three hail from different parts of Gumla.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Bishunpur police station.