Four arrested with fake currency: Police

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has arrested four people for allegedly possessing fake currency notes in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, officials said.

The four, along with a minor, were held when they were travelling in a car with Madhya Pradesh number plate on Saturday night. Fake notes with face value of Rs 5,400 were found in their possession, they said.

The arrested were identified ad Ravi Nigam, Harshvardhan Singh, Pradhuman Singh and Gautam Singh.

District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said in a statement that 27 fake notes of face value Rs 200 each were recovered from the accused.

The said car was also seized and further investigation is underway. PTI AG RT RT