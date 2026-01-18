Four arrested with ganja worth Rs 70 lakh in Jharkhand’s Gumla

Ranchi, Jan 18 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Sunday with ganja worth around Rs 70 lakh in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that narcotics were being transported from Odisha to Jharkhand, police launched a vehicle-checking drive and intercepted the suspects near the Datli dam within Palkot police station limits.

Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman said, "We have arrested four drug peddlers and seized a total of 132 kg of ganja that they were carrying in four-wheelers." The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 70 lakh, a police official said.

Police have also seized two four-wheelers and four mobile phones from their possession. All the accused hail from different places in Gumla.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, at Palkot police station, police said.