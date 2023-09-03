Four Assam Police personnel, two civilians arrested for demanding money

Guwahati, Sep 3 (PTI) Six people, including four Assam Police personnel and the husband of a top police officer, in Bajali district have been arrested for allegedly demanding money, an official said on Sunday.

The four policemen were apprehended during the day, while the two civilians were held late on Saturday, he said.

The arrested personnel are currently kept in police custody, the official said.

The two others, including the husband of an additional superintendent of police (ASP), will be produced in a local court later in the day.

The arrests were made in connection with a CID case registered on Thursday against seven police personnel of Bajali, including a deputy superintendent of police and two sub-inspectors.

Director General of Police GP Singh had on Friday written on X, formerly Twitter, that the "case was registered after receiving a complaint of demand for money by some personnel of Bajali district" in the first week of August.

Though the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption unit could not succeed in laying a trap, the case was filed after it was found that "the complaint was true prima facie", he said.

A sub-inspector, who is in charge of the Bhawanipur outpost under Patacharkuchi Police Station, two drivers of Balaji superintendent of police and a personal security officer of the then-ASP (HQ), Bajali are among those arrested in the case, the official said.

The ASP was also called for questioning on Saturday but hasn't been detained.

Her husband has been arrested along with another civilian, the official said.

The superintendent of police of Bajali was also transferred.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the DGP has been given full authority to act against any personnel found to be abusing the public in any manner. PTI SSG BDC