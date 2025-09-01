Four assault two college students for chatting with girls, arrested

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Four men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring two 17-year-old students of a college over their friendship with girls in Borivali area of Mumbai, police said on Monday.

An official said one of the accused is the brother of a girl.

The victims and the two girls are classmates. They regularly interacted on WhatsApp and met in the Kandarpada area. Over time, they became acquainted with local youths, including the four accused, he said.

The incident occurred last week when the two boys were chatting with girls near their college. The brother of a girl and his friend lured the duo to a garden in Borivali, where two others were waiting.

The four individuals warned the two teenagers of consequences for chatting with the girls and attacked them with bamboo sticks, and kicked and punched them, police said.

They threatened to kill the duo before fleeing.

Based on a complaint, police traced the four individuals- Arkan Khan, Arman Khan, Harmeen Yadav and Sameer Shah- to Dahisar within hours of registering a case and arrested them. PTI ZA NSK