Four associates of Bambiha gang held, weapons recovered: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Four associates of the Davinder Bambiha gang have been arrested in Punjab's Barnala and four pistols recovered from their possession, a top officer said on Monday Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the four -- Satnam Singh alias Satti, Gurpreet alias Guri, Sarm Singh alias Rinku and Deepak Singh -- were conspiring to commit a major robbery.

"During a naka operation, the accused opened fire on the police party, our personnel overpowered the assailants and arrested them," Yadav said on X.

"Recovery: 4 weapons: 1 Zigana pistol, 3 pistols (.30 & .32 bore) with live cartridges," he said.

Satnam is a habitual offender with over 22 previous cases, including murder, attempt to murder, the Arms Act and the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

Sarm Singh and Deepak Singh are also linked to the narcotics trade, the DGP said.

Interrogation of the accused is underway, and more disclosures are expected, he further said. PTI CHS DV DV DV