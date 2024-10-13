Four associates of drugs kingpin Shahi Mahatma arrested in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) Four alleged associates of Shahi Mahatma, an inter-state drugs racket kingpin, have been arrested from various locations, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accused have been identified as Ashish (33), Sikander Thakur (24), Kulwant (42), and Nareh Kumar (36) - all residents of Rohru in the Shimla district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the accused were actively involved in Mahatma's drug racket.

Mahatma, who was arrested in September this year, has more than 40 associates. He, along with his associates, was allegedly supplying drugs under the garb of apple business for the last five-six years and his linkages of drug supply were detected with Nigerian drug gangs in Delhi and other gangs in Haryana, as per police.

He was arrested after links of a drug peddler held with over 465 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin) in Kharapathar in the Shimla district was established with him. This was the biggest seizure of drugs in Shimla in 2024, police said.

Investigations revealed that Mahatma never used to come in direct contact with any of the associates who were in the chain of demand and supply of drugs, Gandhi said.

Monetary transactions of Rs 2.5-3 crore were detected in the bank accounts of the accused in the past 15 months, police said. PTI COR MNK MNK