Four Bangla infiltrators arrested in Assam, sent back to neighbouring country: CM

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) Assam Police arrested four infiltrators, including two women, from neighbouring Bangladesh and handed them over to authorities in that country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

"Maintaining strict vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice apprehended four Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international border and pushed them back across," the Chief Minister posted on 'X.' The four have been identified as Md Jahangir, Nucadiya Bibi, Rumana, and Md Hussain.

Since the unrest erupted in Bangladesh, around 112 people have been apprehended for illegally entering India and sent back to the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its surveillance along the 1,885-km Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast.

Assam Police is also on high alert to prevent any illegal entry into the state. Director General of Police G P Singh said while the BSF serves as the first line of defence, Assam Police acts as the second line, maintaining heightened vigilance. PTI DG DG MNB