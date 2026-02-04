Four Bangladesh nationals held in TN's Erode district

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 4 (PTI) Four Bangladesh nationals have been held in this district for their illegal entry into India.

According to Perundurai police, when they conducted a surprise check along with Q Branch police on Tuesday evening at Panikkampalayam, enquired four persons staying in the area, after their work in a private textile firm near Perundurai.

The Police found no Passport or Visa with them and they confessed that they are from Bangladesh and somehow they came to Perundurai area. They also said that they were employed in a textile firm through some brokers.

The police arrested them, registered cases and sent them to Salem Central Prison. Further investigation is ongoing. PTI CORR ADB