Four Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) Four Bangladeshis, who were trying to enter India illegally, were pushed back by Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He, however, did not specify from which district the infiltrators were sent back.

“Zero Tolerance for Illegal Infiltration. Under strict vigil along the international border, four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by @assampolice near the border and pushed back,” Sarma said in a post on X on Monday.

The infiltrators were identified as Md. Habil, Md. Jakariya, Md. Naim and Md. Aliul SK, he added.

Over 210 infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam, and vigil along the 1885 km-long India-Bangladesh border in the North has been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country last year. PTI SSG BDC